Melissa Ketcham, 38, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 13.
Sean Miller, 43, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 18. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Tracey Delarber, 51, 521 Euclid Ave., pleaded not guilty to misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Fisher, 47, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Golding, 41, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shawn Lewis, 31, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to three counts of identity fraud, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kendrick Thomas, 45, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Vancleve, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
