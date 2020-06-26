Defiance Common Pleas
David Lee, 43, 16861 County Road 8, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office, and was placed on community control for four years. Lee caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 22, having had three domestic violence convictions.
Trent King, 22, Bryan, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 18.
Antonio Briseno, 57, 325 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to OVI and violating a protection order, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with the TAD unit.
Ryan Duma, 30, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tolby Fleming III, 31, 605 Euclid Ave., pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Stephen Magyar, 28, Walbridge, pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rachel Mansfield, 23, 219 Prospect St., pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amanda Powers, 28, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Renee Rogers, 43, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; and 24 counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and bond was set at $35,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alysa Simpson, 25, 166 Cleveland Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jamiee Sturgeon, 18, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with GPS monitoring.
