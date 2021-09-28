Defiance Common Pleas

Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies. He was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 192 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and an additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Ramona Myers, 48, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (amphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the CTF program. An additional count of aggravated possession of drugs and a charge of possession of LSD, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to make $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and required to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.

Cruz Valdez, 22, Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue on Feb. 5. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

Christopher Forrey, 33, Stryker, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 9.

Cassandra Johnson, 27, Hudson, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Tony Muldrow, 46, 1373 Moll Ave., entered an Alford guilty plea — maintaining the defendant’s innocence but given in his “best interests” to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 9.

Israel Villanueva, 46, 1160 S. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Joshua Foster, 36, 305 Minneapolis St., pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and seven counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Marci Goings, 32, Latty, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and bond was set at $20,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Blake Heisler, 37, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Julie Kelleher, 38, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and bond was set at $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Sara Moore, 29, 1037 Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 23, 635 Emmett St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Katherine Slone-Lucas, 37, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Linda Smith, 48, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Alexis Stewart, 28, 616 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Joshua Stuckey, 30, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dena Reynolds, 47, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and bond was set at $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

James Rudd, 35, Frankfort, Ind., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

