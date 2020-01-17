Defiance Common Pleas
Adam Bryant, 29, 893 Downs St., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance analog, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs (xanax), a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 50 months with credit for 54 days served in jail while his cases were pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. In addition to the drug charges, Bryant failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. Additional counts of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed, along with an indictment for three counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony.
Jenson McCullum, 36, 717 Logan St., appeared for sentencing on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 65 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $1,844 restitution to the victim. McCullum caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household female member on May 31, and restrained the liberty of the victim. Charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Seth Aldrich, 24, 970 Louden St., appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years.
Shallus Beatty, 26, 702 Pierce St., appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete inpatient treatment at A Renewed Mind as directed by his supervising officer. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Micah Pixley, 42, Stevenson, Wash., appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and accrued arrears. He failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18 from September 2014-August 2016, and from September 2016 through August 2018.
Robert Bowsher, 48, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was continued and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 26.
Celesta Delorey, 40, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her personal-recognizance bond was re-established. Sentencing was scheduled for March 4.
Jared Foor, 40, Toledo, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 11 and his bond was continued.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was found not guilty of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, following a jury trial.
Marie Budd, 48, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kayla Hahn, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 4 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Suzette Lavon, 52, 4104 Timberlane Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Leeleon Messer, 42, Bristol, Va., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Arthur McClain Jr., 40, Newark, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 29 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jacob McGill, 26, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a second-degree felony; and trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 4 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Meyer, 26, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; three counts of identity fraud against a person in a protected class, third- and fourth-degree felonies; four counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; forgery, a fourth-degree felony; failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Richard Wilson, 71, 4104 Timberlane Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cody Worman, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
