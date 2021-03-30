Defiance Common Pleas
David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years, ordered to serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $850 and given a two-year operator's license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Aug. 23 while two juveniles were traveling with him, having had a prior child endangering conviction.
Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to pay $100 restitution to the victim, have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. On April 10, 2020, at a residence on Kiser Road in Defiance, Jewell caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female on April 10 and stole her cell phone, preventing a call for police help.
Jessica Perry, 38, 21679 Parkview Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the Serenity Haven treatment program. She failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 21, 2020 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond, and possessed methamphetamine on March 13, 2019 while a child was under her care. An additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Emily Rosa, 38, 615 Downs St., pleaded no contest to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. She was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to make $6,599.91 restitution to Exceptional Motorcar, and have no contact with that business.
Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Brown, 37, 12597 Whetstone Road, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 20.
Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one a third-degree felony, the other three a fourth-degree felony. A competency evaluation was ordered and bond was set at $25,000 cash. The case was continued to the call of the court.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Chance Okuly, 39, 809 Deatrick St., pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Roger Starr, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cruz Valdez, 22, 624 Sierra Way, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 13.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed against Bradley Willoughby, 37. The charge had been filed initially in Defiance Municipal Court, but a county grand jury returned a "no bill" against him and the case was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.