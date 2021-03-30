Defiance Common Pleas

David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years, ordered to serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $850 and given a two-year operator's license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Aug. 23 while two juveniles were traveling with him, having had a prior child endangering conviction.

Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to pay $100 restitution to the victim, have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. On April 10, 2020, at a residence on Kiser Road in Defiance, Jewell caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female on April 10 and stole her cell phone, preventing a call for police help.

Jessica Perry, 38, 21679 Parkview Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the Serenity Haven treatment program. She failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 21, 2020 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond, and possessed methamphetamine on March 13, 2019 while a child was under her care. An additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Emily Rosa, 38, 615 Downs St., pleaded no contest to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. She was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to make $6,599.91 restitution to Exceptional Motorcar, and have no contact with that business.

Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Joshua Brown, 37, 12597 Whetstone Road, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 20.

Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one a third-degree felony, the other three a fourth-degree felony. A competency evaluation was ordered and bond was set at $25,000 cash. The case was continued to the call of the court.

Jamie Hernandez Sr., 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Chance Okuly, 39, 809 Deatrick St., pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Roger Starr, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Cruz Valdez, 22, 624 Sierra Way, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 13.

A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed against Bradley Willoughby, 37. The charge had been filed initially in Defiance Municipal Court, but a county grand jury returned a "no bill" against him and the case was dismissed.

