Defiance Common Pleas
Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to an 11-month sentence imposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleged that on May 10 he possessed a device containing an unknown liquid that he used to try to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer.
John Chapman, 38, Ney, appeared for sentencing on two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victims and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Chapman caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members on Oct. 20, 2019. The charges were amended from third-degree felonies. Chapman subsequently failed to appear for his jail sentence, but was arrested in Williams County. Additional charges are pending, according to the prosecutor's office.
Kevin Oehler, 50, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine test at sentencing.
Dominic Simon, 23, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years. Simon forced entry into a residence on Defiance's Corwin Street on Jan. 8 where he also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. The domestic violence charge was amended form a fifth-degree felony while a charge of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Trent Feeney, 51, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
