Michael Counts, 45, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered to pay $2,097.98 restitution to the victim and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. He punched a 75-year-old man on Defiance's Harrison Avenue on March 3, causing a facial bone fracture. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Ross Jr., 19, Muncie, Ind., appeared for trafficking on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and fined $2,500 while $3,500 seized by authorities during the investigation was ordered forfeited. Ross and a co-defendant were found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 on April 3, knowing it was intended for resale. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Brian Walters, 43, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on July 4, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Michael Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
Lacy Harter, 29, 530 Degler St., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony; and a charge of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Romerol Lawrence, 52, 1114 Ottawa Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Derrek Sharp, 31, 20289 Scott Road, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
Javier Estrada, 39, 1811 Wildwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Gerdeman, 58, 301 Glenwood Ave., pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Sarah Hancock, 37, 305 Minneapolis St., pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and seven counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Herder, 43, 716 Davidson St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.