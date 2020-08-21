Defiance Common Pleas
David Blade, 41, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespassing in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for four conditions with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. The charge was amended from trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, Edgerton, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on May 30, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence towards a family or household member.
Tracy Scott, 33, 525 Haig St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 26 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Tremale Turk, 20, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $500, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and placed on probation for two years. An underlying indictment for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. The original charge had alleged that he and co-defendants participated in a large prearranged fight on Defiance's Ralston Avenue on July 25, 2019.
Salomon Villagomez IV, 19, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. Charges of abduction and violating a protection order, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Johnathan Wells, 24, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. Charges of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
