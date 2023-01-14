Timothy Gares, 25, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 56 months with credit for 205 days served in jail while his cases were pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Nicole Lause, 35, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of permitting drug abuse and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program.
Aaron Radford, 28, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to forfeit a Dodge Charger and $6,517.60 seized in the investigation. Radford and a co-defendant were found in possession of more than $5,000 grams of marijuana packaged for sale.
Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, his bond was continued and a sentencing date was set.
Dustin Woods, 42, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was to be obtained from Williams County and a sentencing date was set.
Marco Co Beb Co, 55, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Emily Dyson, 29, South Whitley, Ind., pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Benjamin Garrigus, 23, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kenneth Mack, 46, 2233 Riviera Drive, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sean Miller, 43, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.