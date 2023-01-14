Timothy Gares, 25, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 56 months with credit for 205 days served in jail while his cases were pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments