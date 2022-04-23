Andrew Black, 37, Stryker, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 59 months with credit for 115 days served in CCNO while his cases were pending. In addition to possessing more than six grams of methamphetamine on two occasions, he also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 16, 2021 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of (methamphetamine) drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Matthew Fedderke, 41, 02026 Christy Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He transported a loaded firearm in his motor vehicle on May 28, 2021 in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle. He also was found in possession of methamphetamine on July 31, 2021.
Chelsea Lopez, 30, 913 Greenbriar Lane, appeared for sentencing on charges of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. She allowed her residence to be used for drug trafficking offenses of another person on May 2, 2021 while two children were residing there.
Herbert Lovell, 57, 1939 E. Second St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and pay $900 restitution to the victim. Lovell forged and cashed a stolen check at a local bank in September.
Renee Rogers, 44, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions and given a lifetime operator’s revocation. She disregarded law enforcement officers’ attempt to stop her vehicle on April 26, 2020 on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, then led officers on a pursuit through the village’s downtown and into Defiance County, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm. A charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Detroit, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Thomas caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence. A charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and two counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Levi Fields, 23, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 9.
Erik Winkler, 43, Ney, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Eric Lee, 23, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony; and grand theft when the property is a firearm or a dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 9 and bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Jason Ruder, 44, 134 Main St., pleaded not guilty to five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired persons, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
