Defiance Common Pleas

Matthew Brubaker, 28, 09081 Stever Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 36-month prison and credit for 85 days served in jail while his cases were pending. In addition to possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 17 when he was stopped for a traffic violation on The Bend Road, Brubaker failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 25 and May 14 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

William Langmeyer, 38, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal cultivation of marijuana and endangering children, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years. On Oct. 30, 2018, at his residence on Rosedale Road, he cultivated marijuana with a juvenile living there. The illegal cultivation charge was amended from a second-degree felony.

Marvin White, 40, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, ordered to make $1,224.15 restitution to the victims and not go upon the premises of any Walmart or Meijer stores. White and two co-defendants stole merchandise from businesses in Defiance, Toledo, Rossford and Lima as part of a criminal enterprise. An additional count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

George Lincoln, 26, Grabill, Ind., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 15.

Steven Waller, 28, 1123 Wilhelm St., pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 10.

Brandon Cooper, 22, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

James Lucas, 48, Ney, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Load comments