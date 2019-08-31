Defiance Common Pleas
Matthew Brubaker, 28, 09081 Stever Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 36-month prison and credit for 85 days served in jail while his cases were pending. In addition to possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 17 when he was stopped for a traffic violation on The Bend Road, Brubaker failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 25 and May 14 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
William Langmeyer, 38, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal cultivation of marijuana and endangering children, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years. On Oct. 30, 2018, at his residence on Rosedale Road, he cultivated marijuana with a juvenile living there. The illegal cultivation charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Marvin White, 40, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, ordered to make $1,224.15 restitution to the victims and not go upon the premises of any Walmart or Meijer stores. White and two co-defendants stole merchandise from businesses in Defiance, Toledo, Rossford and Lima as part of a criminal enterprise. An additional count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
George Lincoln, 26, Grabill, Ind., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 15.
Steven Waller, 28, 1123 Wilhelm St., pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Brandon Cooper, 22, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Lucas, 48, Ney, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.