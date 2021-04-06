Defiance Common Pleas
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded no contest to two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He also appeared for sentencing on three additional counts of violating a protection order, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 69 months with credit for 466 days served in CCNO while his cases were pending. Smith violated terms of protection orders against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party several times during the past year. From April 8, 2020-April 13 he also engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another person and trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lived and her place of employment in Defiance. Three additional counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Neil Crawford, 50, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 70 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. Crawford failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on July 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Cody Fleming, 36, Mark Center, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Defiance's Ottawa Avenue on Dec. 26, 2019 and knowingly provided false information to police.
Dereck Lawson, 29, Waldron, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. He was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle on Sept. 11 on Ohio 15 in Ney.
Sulema Ramos 65, Toledo; and Alfredo Jaso, 68, Toledo, each appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Each was placed on community control for four years and ordered to make restitution to the victims — JCPenney ($2,194.73), Lowe's ($730.64), Walgreens ($200.81), Meijer ($67.74) and the Defiance Police Department ($95). Jaso's 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck also was ordered forfeited. Ramos, Jaso and co-defendants stole merchandise from businesses on Defiance's North Clinton Street on July 25. Each third-degree felony charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
William Shafer, 61, 1939 E. Second St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years. Shafer caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 3, having had prior domestic violence and endangering children convictions. He also violated terms of a protection order against him on March 16 by having contact with the protected party named in the order. A prior conviction for violating a protection order elevated the charge to a felony.
Richard Horn Jr., 33, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and his bond was continued.
Michael Kelley, 42, Ney, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
An indictment for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, against Donald Lester, 49, 720 Harrison Ave., was dismissed.
An indictment for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of countering, each a fourth-degree felony, against Anthony Harper, 37, Fort Wayne, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.