Defiance Common Pleas
Brandon John, 32, West Unity, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given prison terms totaling 58 months with credit for 50 days served in jail while his case was pending. John stole property valued at more than $1,000 from businesses on Defiance's North Clinton Street on Dec. 1, 2019, and was found in possession of a weapon when he was detained on a traffic stop on Hire Road following the theft. He also possessed more than 10 grams of methamphetamine. An additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and a charge of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jason Yoder, 41, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and was given prison terms totaling 58 months. Besides possessing methamphetamine on two occasions, he possessed a device filled with an unknown liquid with the intention to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted on June 4 in Defiance by his probation officer.
Kyle Crase, 31, 214 Auglaize St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term ordered to run consecutively to a term reimposed on a previous felony conviction.
Robert Dupuie, 53, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 19.
Ruby Elkins, 29, Stryker, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Stephen Magyar, 28, Whitehouse, pleaded guilty to theft and carrying a concealed weapon, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to forfeit a semi-automatic 9mm pistol. The charges were amended from fifth- and fourth-degree felonies, respectively.
Kyle Hasbrouck, 31, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 24.
Barryn McDonnell, 23, Rolla, Mo., pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 15.
Robert Andrist, 42, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to register, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He failed to register as a sex offender from Jan. 7-Feb. 10 as required by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office due to a conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. A charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Christine Bright, 40, Hamler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. She caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 2 while in a vehicle on Defiance's Ayersville Avenue, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Jonathon Gill, 46, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Carlos Harris, 21, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. Harris engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another person on May 10, having had a history of violence toward that individual.
Jessie Rodriguez, 27, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. A charge of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Amanda Ellison, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Evans, 38, 521 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trent Feeney, 50, 1725 Durango Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Taylor Galford, 27, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Gray, 39, 1131 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jilleisa Loy, 37, Spencerville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Sanchez Jr., 44, 1501 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision, GPS monitor and TAD unit.
