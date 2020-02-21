Defiance Common Pleas
David Bakle Sr., 61, Bryan, pleaded no contest to attempted inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered not to go upon the premises of Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony, while a second count of inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that on Feb. 17, 2019, after being contacted by law enforcement regarding a complaint, he threatened to inflict serious physical harm to residents and officers.
Samantha Chapman, 30, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Trevor Kreiling, 21, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on charges of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, make $761.25 restitution to the victim and produce a drug-free urine specimen at his sentencing. An indictment for burglary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on March 12, 2019, he and others illegally entered a garage on Hicksville’s Maple Lane where property was removed.
Aaron Powell, address unknown, appeared for sentencing on four counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, and ordered to comply with the requirements of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in the payment of child support and accrued arrears, and have no new zoning violations or similar misdemeanors. Powell failed to provide adequate support to his children under the age of 18, having had a prior conviction for non-support of dependents.
Adam Bauer, 35, 905 Latty St., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 15.
Paul Brown, 47, 1430 Deerfoot Drive, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.
Tina Owens, 47, 1022 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 16.
Ann Vorhees, Stryker, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 1.
Robert Barker, 68, 23292 Breckler Road, pleaded no contest to six counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 16.
Otto Bettcher, 58, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.
Tahmajae Hawkins-Phillips, 19, 1001 Ralston Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 16.
John Kryder, 33, Deshler, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted felonious assault, each a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.
Kirby Motter, 24, Stryker, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 2.
Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Trent King, 26, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Conner Jenkins, 20, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michelle Litchfield, 51, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Luginbill, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christian Malzahn, 23, Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Lance McGee, 27, Indianapolis, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Meyer, 26, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to retaliation, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brandon Plummer, 31, 811 Dolan St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicole Speiser, 35, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.