Defiance Common Pleas
Brandy Cooper, 27, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete an inpatient treatment program at CCNO. She failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 1 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeffrey Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He attempted to cause physical harm to a paramedic/EMT on Nov. 13 at his residence. A charge of retaliation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted unlawful transactions in weapons, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. The charge alleged that on Aug. 4, at a business on Ohio 66 in Defiance, she provided false information to a federally licensed firearms dealer or private seller, with the intent to deceive and obtain a firearm. The charge was amended from unlawful transactions in weapons, a third-degree felony.
Mark Schindler, 41, Ney, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging or endangering and domestic violence, each a first-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for two years and fined $2,000. Schindler caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 29 at a residence on Vollmer Road near Ney and damaged property belonging to another person.
Cameron Steffel, 24, 1540 Mayo Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to an emergency room nurse who was trying to treat him at a local hospital on Sept. 3. A charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Neil Crawford, 50, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded no contest to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled.
Christopher Smith, 49, 304 Northfield Drive, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 8.
Tyrone Arnold Jr., 28, 501 Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Browder, 26, Lima, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 30 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alan Deetz, 34, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Raeannah Walton, 22, 249 Corwin St., pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, against Jilleisa Loy, 37, Ringgold, Ga., was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.