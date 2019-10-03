Defiance Common Pleas
Paul Rayle, 34, Auburn, Ind., pleaded no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was found guilty of each and given a 24-month prison term with credit for 175 days served in jail while his case was pending. During a traffic stop on April 4 on Hicksville’s Oak Street, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, as well as several knives. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Brummett, 29, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. On April 4, he harbored a female juvenile who ran away from home, taking the child out of state.
Michael Chase, 55, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator’s license suspension. Chase operated a vehicle under the influence on April 26, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
Thomas Garza, 37, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony; and a charge of trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to make $1,250 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, fined $5,000 and given nine months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release, if employed.
Alvin Gerken, 37, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Timothy Oehler, 51, 1704 E. Second St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and produce a clean urine specimen at his sentencing hearing. Oehler caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on April 9, having had prior domestic violence convictions. Two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Crystal Burk, 37, Neapolis, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 20.
Adam Bauer, 34, 905 1/2 Latty St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Robert Bowsher, 48, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dean Bustos, 21, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Colin Nester, 40, Edon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
April Phillips-Sprouse, 34, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Strickler, 40, 1951 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
