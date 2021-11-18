Defiance Common Pleas

Joshua Stuckey, 30, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.

Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Bradley Stambaugh, 64, 205 Carter Ave., pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Eric Taylor, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

