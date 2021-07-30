Defiance Common Pleas
Michael Kelley, 42, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 52 months with credit for 226 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Kelley caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family member on March 15, having been previously convicted of domestic violence. He also possessed a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to a prior conviction for a felony drug offense, stole a vehicle from outside of a residence on Sherwood’s Wirth Lane on Dec. 19. Two other charges — grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony — were dismissed.
Melissa Hernandez, 44, Stryker, was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the correctional treatment facility program in Toledo on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, after her treatment in lieu of conviction status was revoked.
David Simonis, 39, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to comply with all orders and special conditions as ordered in his case in U.S. federal court in Toledo. He had been convicted in that court of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in 2019 and placed on supervised release. However, a final hearing on the revocation of his release is scheduled in July.
Lacy Harter, 28, 530 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
David Isaacs II, 55, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and bond was set at $1,000 cash.
Chelsea Lopez, 29, 913 Greenbriar Lane, pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Natoshia Miller, 36, Ney, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine sample at sentencing. Betz forced entry into a garage in the 200 block of Hicksville’s East High Street on Jan. 12 and stole property.
