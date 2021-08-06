Defiance Common Pleas
Amanda Ellison, 36, Fort Wayne, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she not go upon the premises of Defiance's Mejier or Big Lots stores. Ellison and multiple other co-defendants passed counterfeit money at several businesses in Defiance.
Roxanne Rupp, 38, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and comply with orders of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency. She failed to provide adequate support for her child under the age of 18 during the period of January 2016-December 2017 and January 2018-December 2019.
Constantina Bauer, 38, 14856 County Road 163, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Alex Farley, 31, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Ramona Myers, 48, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Derrek Sharp, 31, 20289 Scott Road, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Amanda Diaz, 41, 14487 Power Dam Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Larry Frye, 43, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Grimes, 33, 208 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jennifer Schrecengost, 23, Continental, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Korie Wirth, 28, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.