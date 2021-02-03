Defiance Common Pleas
Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs (amphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs (buprenorphine), a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given prison terms totaling 58 months while a 2003 Mitsbubishi Eclipse — seized by authorities during the investigation — was ordered forfeited to the state. She was given credit for 71 days served in jail while her case was pending. In addition to the drug trafficking charges, she possessed a firearm which was prohibited due to a prior conviction on felony drug offenses. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. An 11-month prison term given in Paulding County Common Pleas Court for theft, a fifth-degree felony, was ordered to run concurrent with the Defiance County sentence.
Carl Striggow, 32, Coldwater, Mich., pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 133 days jail served while his case was pending. On Sept. 11 in the Ney area, he was found in possession of a motor vehicle that had been stolen from Coldwater, Mich.
Chad Bauer, 21, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence while a 9mm handgun and ammunition seized by the Ohio Highway Patrol were ordered forfeited to the state.
Zachery Billings, 23, 1776 Chinook Trail, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree felony. He was placed on supervised probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Ruby Elkins, 30, 03151 County Road 24.25, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she complete treatment at the Correctional Treatment Facility in Toledo. The charge alleged that on Feb. 25, 2020, she threatened an adult female, who was not injured, with a knife to the throat at a residence on Hicksville's Cornelia Street. A charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Elizabeth Farley, 29, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. While police were investigating an incident at her residence on Hicksville's West High Street on Feb. 28 she destroyed evidence to impair the investigation.
Shyla Bigger, 19, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for March 22.
David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangering, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 25.
Alfredo Jaso, 68, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 22.
Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, pleaded guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for March 18.
Bill Cain, 79, 04566 Carpenter Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. An evaluation of his competency and criminal responsibility was ordered and the matter was continued to the call of the court.
Neil Crawford, 50, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ryan Duma, 31, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Anthony Parcher, 29, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cheryl Waxler, 43, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; four counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony; and tampering with records, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Charles Adams, 33, Hicksville, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.