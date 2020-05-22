Defiance Common Pleas
Daniel Mohr, 46, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 202 days served in jail while his case was pending. Mohr caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 31, 2019 at a residence on Defiance's Douglas Street, having had two prior domestic violence convictions
Benjamin Banta, 24, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence, ordered to have no contact with the victims and ordered to complete a firearms safety course.
Michael Baughman, 56, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 4, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
Shawn Guelde, 27, 905 Hees Court, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $750 and given a suspended 90-day jail sentence. An underlying indictment for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Phillip Kiessling, 32, 216 Corwin St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 3, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence involving a family or household member.
Kurtis Roberts, 26, 1939 E. Second St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $587.79 restitution to the victim. Roberts and a co-defendant stole a credit card from a business on Ohio 66 in Defiance and used it to make multiple purchases without authorization.
Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for July 6.
Phillip Lopez Jr., 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for July 8.
Andrew Schweitzer, 40, Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.
Robert Andrist, 41, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to register and failure to provide notice of change of address, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Francisco Carrillo, 32, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher Davis, 45, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Elizabeth Farley, 29, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jonathon Freed, 47, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Terry Grimm, 32, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Richard Knapp, 54, Pleasant Lake, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Melanie Loop, 54, 14240 Highland Center Road, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trinity Marshall, 19, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nathan Martinez, 30, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging him with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Monroe, 46, 502 N. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Charles Ratcliff, 45, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and bond was set at $300,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
