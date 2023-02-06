Scott Miller, 58, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 207 days served in CCNO while his cases were pending.
Michael Corneiller, 37, 484 Pontiac Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended six-month sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), placed on probation for two years and ordered to produce a drug-free specimen at sentencing.
David Jones, 56, 26704 Arena Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $1,350 and given a 10-year operator's license suspension. Jones failed to comply with a traffic stop on June 3 on Defiance's Cleveland Avenue, and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he came to stop on Slusser Drive and was apprehended by law enforcement. Jones was also operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, having had prior OVI convictions.
Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended a 12-month sentence at CCNO and placed on probation for two years. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed along with three counts of violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Robert Flowers, 39, Pflugerville, Texas, pleaded guilty to attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $500, given a suspended six-month sentence at CCNO and placed on probation for two years while a 9mm handgun and ammunition seized in the investigation were ordered forfeited.
Christian Haidler, 44, 320 Westfield Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve six months in CCNO. A prison sentence of eight to 12 years was reserved in case he violates terms of community control. Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Julian Hinojosa, 27, Ada, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Martin Sanchez, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The third-degree felony was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charges alleged that on Oct. 4 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, and that on Oct. 5 he attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person.
Amber Vance, 33, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Stan Barclay II, 29, Lawrenceville, Ill., pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 28.
Joshua Burgess, 31, Edon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 23.
Joanne Detillion, 49, Deshler, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30.
Jeremy Hamilton, 34, 1016 Grove St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 23. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Robert Hoffman, 31, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 28.
Brendon Imhoof, 20, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded guilty to illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 27.
Karissa Mann, 30, 911 Sunday St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Spath, 41, 709 Wayne Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tayler Notestine, 28, 1206 Myrna St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of tampering with records, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Zachary Tipton, 43, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 6 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Weinburg, 40, 26267 Bowman Road, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
