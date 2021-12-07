Defiance Common Pleas
Phillip Copeland, 55, Toledo, pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of five to 7 1/2 years with credit for 164 days jail served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Cash totaling $92 seized by the Defiance Police Department during the investigation was ordered forfeited. He was found in possession of a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on Defiance’s North Clinton Street on June 13.
Drake Bigger, 20, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to pay $2,309.53 restitution to the victim and have no contact with the victim. An underlying indictment for robbery, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Sept. 25, at a residence on Hicksville’s East High Street, he and a co-defendant inflicted physical harm on an adult male while stealing personal items.
Jerry Mills, 29, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on July 23, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. A second count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Richard May, 67, 828 Karnes Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to serve 30 days in CCNO with early release into treatment through the Veterans Administration, if eligible.
Christopher McKown, 43, Maumee, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Michael Stocks, 29, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty plea to attempted possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended six-month sentence in CCNO. The charge was amended from possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, while a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Scott Wells, 33, Mooresville, Ind., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended six-month sentence in CCNO. The charge was amended from possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Harold Blankenbeckler, 61, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Isaiah Garrett, 23, 12417 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a personal-recognizance bond. A competency evaluation was ordered and the case was continued to the call of the court.
Jordan Gonzales, 32, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Justin Travis, 33, Malinta, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jordan Vickery, 38, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Toby Walters, 24, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Duane White, 62, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
