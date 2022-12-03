Justin Kramer, 21, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was given a prison term of 2-3 years, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. This was ordered to run consecutive to a sentence reimposed on a community violation on two counts of trespass in a habitation, each a fourth-degree felony, for a total term of 58-70 months. He was given credit for 86 days served in jail while his case was pending. Kramer and a co-defendant caused serious physical harm to another person on May 6 at a residence on Defiance’s Madison Avenue.
Terrell McKinsey, 23, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 47-month prison term with credit for 104 days served while his case was pending. The court reserved jurisdiction over restitution. He trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Kentner Street on Aug. 6, and also violated terms of an active protection order.
Robert Salisbury, 39, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier I sexual offender. On Nov. 19 he engaged in sexual contact with another person who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
Michael Cortez, 30, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted identity fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000, ordered to pay restitution of $744.50 to the victim and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
Neil Hoffman, 35, 616 E. Second St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Shawna Westrick, 25, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she pay $3,581.04 restitution to Dollar General. Between Feb. 1 and June 6 she stole property from Dollar General in Sherwood while employed there.
Donald Dougal, 50, 765 Harrison Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he inform in writing any medical provider that he is using marijuana.
Jason Lusk, 48, 1540 Mustang Drive, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Michelle Rodriguez, 30, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Lexy Wells, 28, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of complicity in the commission of an offense, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she inform in writing any medical provider that she is using marijuana. Wells aided or abetted another person in committing the offense of felonious assault on March 31 outside a business on Ohio 2 in Hicksville.
Weston Birky, 31, Montpelier, pleaded no contest to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Philip Ours, 57, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 10.
Angela Ruiz, 42, 743 Village Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 17.
