Justin Kramer, 21, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was given a prison term of 2-3 years, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. This was ordered to run consecutive to a sentence reimposed on a community violation on two counts of trespass in a habitation, each a fourth-degree felony, for a total term of 58-70 months. He was given credit for 86 days served in jail while his case was pending. Kramer and a co-defendant caused serious physical harm to another person on May 6 at a residence on Defiance’s Madison Avenue.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments