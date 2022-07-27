Monica Ankney, 49, 519 Euclid Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was placed on community control for four years, ordered to pay $5,200 restitution to the victims and have no contact with the victims or their property. Ankney stole more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance's South Clinton Street between Oct. 1, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020.
Amanda Diaz, 42, Columbus, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she pay $160 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Jason Buchert, 46, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 12.
Rondell Glenn, 35, Detroit, pleaded no contest to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Kayleen Justinger, 30, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Katelyn Pittsley, 30, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to unlawful transactions in weapons and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rhonda Fischer, 51, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Reginald Waters, 41, 18848 Ohio 111, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
