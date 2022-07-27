Monica Ankney, 49, 519 Euclid Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was placed on community control for four years, ordered to pay $5,200 restitution to the victims and have no contact with the victims or their property. Ankney stole more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance's South Clinton Street between Oct. 1, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments