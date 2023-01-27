Audrey Brandi, 35, 736 Inverness Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony with a property forfeiture specification. She was placed on community control for three years while her interest in property at 765 Inverness Drive forfeited to the state for sale. She must also release any interest in a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, was dismissed along with a misdemeanor charge of permitting drug abuse. Her husband, Derek Brandi, was sentenced to a long prison term last year on more serious drug trafficking charges, and also was ordered to forfeit interest in the property, located in Defiance’s Kettenring Hills Subdivision.


