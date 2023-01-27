Audrey Brandi, 35, 736 Inverness Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony with a property forfeiture specification. She was placed on community control for three years while her interest in property at 765 Inverness Drive forfeited to the state for sale. She must also release any interest in a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, was dismissed along with a misdemeanor charge of permitting drug abuse. Her husband, Derek Brandi, was sentenced to a long prison term last year on more serious drug trafficking charges, and also was ordered to forfeit interest in the property, located in Defiance’s Kettenring Hills Subdivision.
Heather Keener, 39, 1465 Mustang Drive, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. She has paid $1,900 in restitution to the victim.
Reginald Waters, 42, 18848 Ohio 111, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. An underlying indictment for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dustin Siler, 26, 1219 Washington Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 13.
Bobbie Spilker, 45, 15650 Highland Center Road, pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted felonious assault, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 13.
Billy Buriel, 44, 2 Mirival Lane, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Marion Calhoun, 46, 901 Warren St., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Steven Fitch Jr., 20, 1010 1/2 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Competency and criminal responsibility evaluations were ordered and the case was continued to the call of the court.
Nicole Gomez, 34, 373 Wilson St., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jennifer Wortkoetter, 33, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
