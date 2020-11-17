Defiance Common Pleas
Jata Gregory-Scott, 31, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He and a co-defendant stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street on Oct. 19, 2019.
Ryan Siebert, 30, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the business Your Next Car, and pay $10,200 restitution to the victim. Siebert tampered with records to facilitate his theft of a motorcycle and money from the aforementioned business on Defiance's South Jefferson Avenue on March 19. A second count of tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony, and a charge of theft, a fifth-degree degree felony, were dismissed.
Amber Wilson, 36, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no association with three co-defendants. She and her co-defendants passed counterfeit money knowing they were facilitating a fraud at several Defiance businesses on April 20.
Michael Browder, 26, Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
James Craig, 20, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and voyeurism, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7.
Jeremy Dennis, 36, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Chyron Primas, 20, Toledo, pleaded no contest gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to remove an ankle monitor requirement. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded no contest to two counts of violating a protection order, each a third-degree felony; and a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
