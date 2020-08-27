Defiance Common Pleas
Luther Vance, 53, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Nicholas Finney, 28, West Unity, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 8.
Emilio Rodriguez, 30, 936 Wilhelm St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence and failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Christopher Davis, 45, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Trinity Marshall, 19, 907 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chyron Primas, 19, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.