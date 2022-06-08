Megan Landers, 27, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and appeared for sentencing on a second count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 45 months with credit for four days served in CCNO while her case was pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Helen Borchardt, 20, Holgate, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Russell Grimes, 44, 530 Degler St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Breea Johnson, 32, Rockford, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, ordered to pay $85 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and required to pass a drug screen at sentencing. A 2007 Dodge Magnum seized during the investigation along with $570 in cash were ordered forfeited to the MAN Unit.
Eric Konwinksi, 32, Malinta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Thomas McMichael, 32, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He also was fined $375 and his operator's license was suspended for one year. He failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on Oct. 16 on U.S. 24 in Defiance after having been ordered to do so, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit which crossed into Henry County. He was taken into custody there after spike strips were deployed to stop his vehicle. A charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jennifer Philquist, 27, 827 Washington Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 24, 1704 Dakota Place, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, given 60 days in CCNO with work release and credit for six days served while his case was pending, and ordered to have no contact with the victim except as deemed necessary to effectuate a court order. A charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Nicholas Suffel, 37, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the mother of the victims except as necessary to effectuate court-ordered visitation. One count of child endangering was amended from a second-degree felony while a second count, also a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Alexandrea Taylor, 26, St. Clair Shores, Mich., appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin), each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she pass a drug screen at sentencing.
Tori Knicley, 27, Delta, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Knicley's bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 21.
Keith Lepper, 40, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded no contest to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to make $1,700 restitution to the victim.
Michael Reiser, 43, Sidney, pleaded no contest to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Knicley's bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 21.
Zachary Strouse, 24, Stryker, (CCNO), pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 26.
Toby Walters, 24, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 21.
Caleb Weller, 23, Clarksville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 27.
Clifford Bard, 51, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 30 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alan Carter Jr., 39, 2162 Baltimore Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Austin Castillo, 28, 420 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (psilocyn and dimethyltryptamine), each a third-degree felony; and trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eric Jennings, 47, Indianapolis, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicholas McCorkle, 35, 208 Lancelot Drive, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 30 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alex Metz, 33, 1024 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chad Poineau, 42, 221 Wyandotte Ave., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Poppe, 39, 233 Greer St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeremiah Power, 45, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Pauletta Salinas, 52, 617 Bunn Drive, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Travis Shell, 40, 602 E. Broadway Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Whitney Walters, 21, 702 Pierce St., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Marvin Wright Jr., 66, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
