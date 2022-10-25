Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Siler, 25, 1219 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rachel Simac, 24, Noblesville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging her with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
