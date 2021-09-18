Defiance County
Common Pleas
Larry Frye, 41, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term to run consecutive to a 28-month prison term reimposed on a probation violation on a previous conviction, and given credit for 42 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 22 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
David Patterson, 56, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony; and attempted gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervision for four years and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. The fifth-degree felony was amended from a fourth-degree felony while a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
