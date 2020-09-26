Defiance Common Pleas
Antonio Briseno, 57, 325 Summit St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 36-month prison term to be served consecutively to a sentence reimposed on a previous conviction for a total of 48 months. He also was fined $1,350 and given a lifetime operator’s license suspension. He operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on April 26 in Defiance, having had prior OVI convictions. A charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run concurrent to a four-year prison sentence imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court with credit for eight days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to make $7,500 restitution to the victim. He forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Powell View Drive on June 26, 2019. Charges of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Joanne Earhart, 47, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a six-month prison with credit for 60 days served in jail while her case was pending and ordered to make $1,193.89 restitution to Menards. Between March 28-30, she and a co-defendant stole property valued at more than $1,000 from Defiance’s Menards store.
Angela Adolf, 40, 860 McKinley St., pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Counts, 44, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jaymie French, 30, 210 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and a personal-recognizance bond was granted.
Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and bond was set at $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Jordan Gonzales, 30, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Melissa Hernandez, 43, 766 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Julie Kimmick-Zipfel, 40, 1207 Emory St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 24 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Mason, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Barbara Moore, 56, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E. High St., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond with a TAD unit.
India Ramsay, 28, Edon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Robinson, 38, 743 Deerwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kenneth Richards, 22, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, pleaded not guilty to possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alexander VanDame, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nathan Wireman, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jason Chamberlin, 47, Findlay, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Horlando Delarosa, 35, 903 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 1.
Ryan Siebert, 30, Toledo, pleaded no contest tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Amber Wilson, 36, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Aubrey Griggs Jr., 22, 409 N. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. Some $411 seized in the investigation was forfeited to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
Stephen Schomaeker, 25, 903 Dotterer St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Schomaeker trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Hopkins Street on April 19. An underlying indictment for burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
William Shock Jr., 69, 21549 Bowman Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, ordered to serve 90 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio followed by 90 days on electronic monitoring and fined $2,000. He also was ordered to make $841 restitution to the victim’s family and was classified as a tier II sexual offender. Shock had sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 in December 2019 at a residence on Defiance County’s Bowman Road. An additional count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Cody Worman, 29, Paulding, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.