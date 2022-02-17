Defiance Common Pleas

Christopher Davis, 47, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison sentence to run consecutive to terms reimposed for community control violations in two previous cases for a total of 40 months. He was given credit for 64 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Davis failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 8, 2021, after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Jarod Carter, 39, Bryan, pleaded no contest plea to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and fined $500.

Kalub Luzar, 35, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and fined $500.

Marivelle Garza, 53, 408 E. High St., pleaded guilty to three counts of identity fraud, each a fourth-degree felony; five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; and four counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.

Jimmy Grubb, 51, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.

Richard Parsons, 25, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.

Nathan Posten, 33, 1112 Perry St., pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.

Bradley Stambaugh, 65, 205 Carter Ave., pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 10.

Travis Urbina, 40, 1024 Charles St., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 7.

Ruben Benavides, 32, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Audrey Brandi, 34, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded not guilty to charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Derek Brandi, 36, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.

William Couts, 41, 892 Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Hunter Fischer, 21, Lima, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Andrew Fleming, 21, Fleming, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jamell Florence, 25, Streetsboro, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Gregory Goller, 51, 08548 Trinity Road, pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; 20 counts of endangering children, each a second-degree felony; and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Dustin Gonzalez, 35, 1035 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to abduction, domestic violence and retaliation, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Russell Grimes, 44, 17569 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for today and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Albert Luellen, 36, 1453 Mustang Drive, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dustin Miller, 45, Galena, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Jonathon Villarreal, 31, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and five counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Brianna Ward, 33, 1047 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

