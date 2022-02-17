Defiance Common Pleas
Christopher Davis, 47, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison sentence to run consecutive to terms reimposed for community control violations in two previous cases for a total of 40 months. He was given credit for 64 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Davis failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 8, 2021, after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Jarod Carter, 39, Bryan, pleaded no contest plea to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and fined $500.
Kalub Luzar, 35, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and fined $500.
Marivelle Garza, 53, 408 E. High St., pleaded guilty to three counts of identity fraud, each a fourth-degree felony; five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; and four counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.
Jimmy Grubb, 51, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
Richard Parsons, 25, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.
Nathan Posten, 33, 1112 Perry St., pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
Bradley Stambaugh, 65, 205 Carter Ave., pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 10.
Travis Urbina, 40, 1024 Charles St., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 7.
Ruben Benavides, 32, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Audrey Brandi, 34, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded not guilty to charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Brandi, 36, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.
William Couts, 41, 892 Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Hunter Fischer, 21, Lima, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Fleming, 21, Fleming, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamell Florence, 25, Streetsboro, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gregory Goller, 51, 08548 Trinity Road, pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; 20 counts of endangering children, each a second-degree felony; and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dustin Gonzalez, 35, 1035 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to abduction, domestic violence and retaliation, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Russell Grimes, 44, 17569 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for today and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Albert Luellen, 36, 1453 Mustang Drive, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Miller, 45, Galena, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jonathon Villarreal, 31, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and five counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brianna Ward, 33, 1047 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.