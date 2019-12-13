Defiance Common Pleas
Latron Tall, 33, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on four counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony; and four counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 55-month prison term with credit for 86 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to make $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. In addition to the drug offenses, Tall failed to appear for hearings in common pleas court after having been released on personal-recognizance bonds.
Matthew Glass, 39, Payne, appeared for sentencing on three counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony, and was given a 33-month prison term. He failed to provide adequate support as required by court order or his child under the age of 18 from April 1, 2013-March 31, 2015; April 1, 2015-March 31, 2017; and April 1, 2017-March 31, 2019.
Demetrice Sewell, 34, Southfield, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance County on June 1, Sewell was found in possession of more than 1,300 grams of marijuana that he was transporting from Michigan to Indiana.
James Long, 49, Lima, pleaded not guilty to two counts passing bad checks, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stuart Owens Jr., 35, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Santiaga Pina, 25, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft and tampering with records, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and Pina was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alexandrea Taylor, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
