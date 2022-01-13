Defiance Common Pleas

Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Nicole Dodson, 25, 25199 Mekus Road, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Marivelle Garza, 53, 936 Wilhelm St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of identity fraud, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Jeremy Lindeman, 39, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Roberta Lyons, 47, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jennifer Philquist, 26, Overland Park, Kan., pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tomas Walters, 26, 742 Deerwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Caleb Weller, 23, Clarksville, Tenn., pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

