Defiance Common Pleas
Brandon Cooper, 22, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 24 months with credit for 90 days served in jail while his case was pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. Cooper was found in possession of a stolen credit card, a stolen vehicle title and methamphetamine on March 13, 2019, while he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 18 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Dean Bustos, 22, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions and required to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. Bustos provided marijuana to a juvenile on July 27.
Brandon Perkins, 38, Winchester, Ind., appeared for sentencing on charges of promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and classified as a tier I sexual offender. In addition to possessing cocaine, Perkins transported a female to a Defiance hotel to engage in sexual activity for hire on Oct. 18, 2018.
James Tutwiler, 80, Continental, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the victim or juveniles without permission of his supervising officer, and classified as a tier II sexual offender. Tutwiler had sexual contact with a female less than 13 years of age between Aug. 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018. Eleven additional counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.
David Azbill, 42, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 18.
Sivad Davis, 32, Defiance, pleaded no contest to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Maurice Faries, 32, 1023 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 16.
Rachel Silva, 43, Fremont, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 16.
Samuel West, 40, St. Joe, Ind., pleaded no contest to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 12.
Tammy Box, 48, 326 Rulf St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Dennis, 35, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carl Dotson, 51, 1696 Dakota Place, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David Lee, 43, 16861 County Road 8, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Miller, 33, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Luther Vance, 52, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
