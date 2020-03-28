• Court Results
Defiance Common Pleas
David Azbill, 43, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim without permission of his supervising officer or with juveniles. An underlying indictment for two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Aug. 20 he solicited a female juvenile under the age of 16 via text message to engage in sexual activity.
Alejandra Juarez, 24, Fort Wayne, pleaded no contest to criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence, and ordered to have no contact with the victims and complete a firearms safety course.
Cesar Juarez, 23, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence, and ordered to have no contact with the victims and complete a firearms safety course.
Nicole Speiser, 35, Fayette, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Karl Hasbrouck Jr., 49, 1054 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.
