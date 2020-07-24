Harvey Young III, 43, Holgate, pleaded guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a two-year prison term with credit for 71 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $1,350 and given a lifetime operator's license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 30, 2019 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, having had a prior OVI felony conviction. A charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Zachary Cooper, 33, 23891 Biderwell Road, pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim except as deemed necessary by court. Cooper engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another person from Sept. 1-Oct. 28.
James Reid, 49, Kunkle, appeared for sentencing on three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of attempted gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer, have no contact with with the victim or victim's family and submit to random polygraphic examinations as directed by his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. Nineteen additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Andrew Schweitzer, 40, Grand Rapids, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Alysa Simpson, 26, 166 Cleveland Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the Serenity Haven program. In addition to possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine on separate occasions, she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Rafeal Vasquez II, 22, Stryker, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. He trespassed in a residence on Hicksville's West High Street on April 4.
Trae Burton, 33, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Aubrey Griggs Jr., 21, 409 N. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Jon Lindsey, 30, Indianapolis, pleaded no contest to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Stephen Schomaeker, 25, 903 Dotterer St., pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Jason Bohannon, 49, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Justice Kramer, 19, 1714 Cimarron Lane, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Juan Torres, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $5,000 cash.
Larry Williams, 39, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.