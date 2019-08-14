Defiance Common Pleas
Regina Newsome, 56, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., appeared for sentencing on six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone), third- and fourth-degree felonies, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given a 54-month prison term, ordered to make $3,300 restitution for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and given credit for 11 days served in jail while her case was pending. Three charges were amended from second-degree felonies to third-degree felonies, while the other three charges were amended from third-degree felonies to fourth-degree felonies.
Brandy Adkins, 28, 1058 1/2 S. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was given a 30-month prison term to run concurrent with sentences reimposed for a violation of community control on previous convictions for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
Sebastian Guel, 29, 136 E. High St., pleaded guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term, fined $1,350 and given a 25-year operator’s license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on May 5 on Defiance’s Sessions Avenue, having had a prior OVI felony conviction.
Stephen Shaw Jr., 51, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; attempted improperly discharging a firearm at, or into, a habitation or a school safety zone, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given an 18-month prison term and placed on community control for four years following his release. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, not go on any premises belonging to the victim, fined $1,350 and given a two-year operator’s license suspension while a .38-caliber revolver was ordered forfeited to the state. He attempted to enter a residence on Sherwood’s Taylor Street to threaten its occupants on May 7, 2018. After he was unable to enter the residence, Shaw attempted to discharge a firearm at the residence and then fled the scene in his vehicle, which he drove while intoxicated and with a loaded handgun in his possession. He was subsequently stopped by Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on U.S. 24 in Defiance County. The first two charges were amended from second-degree felonies to third-degree felonies.
Matthew Brown, 31, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term with credit for 159 days served in jail while his case was pending. Charges of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Marcia Bowers, 53, 1725 Upton Ave., pleaded guilty to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given five days in jail with credit for time served, fined $375 and given a one-year operator’s license suspension. She operated a vehicle on Ohio 111 while under the influence on Dec. 15, and crashed her vehicle.
Scott Evans, 55, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on four counts of non-support of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and accrued arrears.
Andrew Hess, 28, 121 Ponderosa Pine Drive, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty of each. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim except as allowed by the court. The first assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Cody Long, 25, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, given 120 days at CCNO, fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator’s license suspension. He operated a vehicle on Defiance’s Carpenter Road on Jan. 20 while under the influence of alcohol, having had three prior OVI convictions within the last 10 years.
Jacob Montgomery, 27, Orient, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim unless allowed by court order or go upon the property of the victim or the victim’s family. Montgomery trespassed in a residence on Hicksville’s West Edgerton Street on Jan. 17. A charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Leopoldo Suarez III, 40, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for 18 months and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Suarez caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Jan. 15 on Defiance’s Timothy Street, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. A charge of menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Michael Chase, 55, Defiance, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Timothy Oehler, 51, 1704 E. Second St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Shayla Betts, 20, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David Blade, 40, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jared Foor, 38, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicholas Marino, 33, Ney, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Edward Myers, 39, 1030 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Kevin Oehler, 48, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ann Vorhees, 45, Lorain, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 5 and she was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Anastajaeia Wenfree, 22, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nathan Culler, 32, 28970 Ohio 281, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 15.
Patricia Charleston, 49, Oakwood, had an indictment for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, dismissed. The charge may be reinitiated by the state in the event of new violations.
Cassondra Jennings-Evans, 30, address unavailable, had an indictment for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, dismissed. The charges may be reinitiated by the state in the event of new violations.
