James Gibson, 48, Orient, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 48-month prison term to run consecutive to a 51-month term reimposed for a community control violation on three previous charges. He was given credit for 55 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to make $510 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for drug transactions to a confidential informant. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jeffery Cortez, 38, 20675 Buckskin Road, appeared for sentencing on eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 48-month prison term and classified as a tier II sexual offender. He recorded or reproduced material on July 26, 2018, that showed minors participating or engaging in sexual activity. The charges were amended from second-degree felonies.
Bernard Weese, 53, 210 Union St., pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 14-month prison term to be served concurrent with a 17-month sentence reimposed for a community control violation on two previous charges. Weese failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 17, 2019, after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Jesse Acosta, 21, Woodburn, Ind., pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. A firearm and ammunition seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited for law enforcement use, sale or destruction.
Elmer Garn Jr., 33, 1109 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Johnie Moody Jr., 47, Anderson, Ind., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12. Jennifer Rhodes, 38, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27.
Michael Ross Jr., 19, Muncie, Ind., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Andrew Black, 36, Albion, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Arthur Bradford, 38, 1034 Perry St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Desarea Castillo, 28, 14633 County Road 171, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Melvin McCoy, 38, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cameron Moore, 23, Lima, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment of Melanie Loop, 55, 14240 Highland Center Road, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed after she completed the treatment in lieu of conviction program.
An indictment of Alexandrea Taylor, 25, Detroit, Mich., for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each fifth-degree felonies, was dismissed after she completed the treatment in lieu of conviction program.
Dannelle Michael, 47, Napoleon, was found competent to stand trial on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, based on a competency evaluation report submitted by Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
