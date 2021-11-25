Gerald Houck III, 30, 471 Pontiac Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given prison terms totaling four years and 11 months to six years and five months with credit for 147 days served in jail while his cases were pending. He also was ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the sale of 28 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant while a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara and a firearm seized in the investigation were forfeited to the state. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Joshua Black, 42, 1771 S. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to a 29-month term reimposed on a community control violation on two previous convictions (attempted burglary and theft) for a total of 59 months. He was given credit for 152 days served in jail while his case was pending while a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was forfeited to the state. Black fled from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on May 29 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to person's or property in the area by leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that crossed into Indiana. Black was then taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Auburn, Ind., after fleeing on foot.
Crystal Brown, 39, Holland, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 47 months with credit for four days served in jail while her cases were pending and classified as a tier II sexual offender. She engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile under the age of 16 in December 2019. A second count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Arthur Bradford, 28, 1032 Perry St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies, and was placed on community control for three years.
Robert Engle, 33, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., pleaded guilty plea to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to comply with the requirements of the Defiance County Job and Family Services agency. Engle created a substantial risk to the health or safety of his children by violating a duty of care, protection, or support on Aug. 10. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Joshua Grimes, 34, 21796 Parkview Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years while $2,350 seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Cassandra Johnson, 27, Hudson, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony while a second count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Joshua Klusman, 33, 166 Cleveland Ave., appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 45-month prison term with credit for 27 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Johnie Moody, 48, Anderson, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for one year and fined $7,500 while $42,346 seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state. Moody and a co-defendant were found in possession of more than 18 pounds of marijuana for sale or resale during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance on April 3.
James Rudd, 36, Frankfort, Ind., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term with credit for 59 days served in jail while his case was pending. He possessed methamphetamine on June 11, 2019 and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 28, 2020 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Israel Villanueva, 46, 1160 S. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,625, given a suspended three-year operator's license suspension, ordered to make $190 restitution and given 10 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Defiance's Fourth Street on May 25, having had two prior OVI convictions. An underlying indictment for OVI, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 18-month prison term. He possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 22, 2020 and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 23 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Cheryl Waxler, 44, Tampa, Fla., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to pay $16,200 restitution to the victim. She stole funds from a business on Hicksville's High Street while employed there and also forged documents. Three additional counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Ashley Beltz, 28, 08274 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 3.
Jordan Bowers, 21, 1119 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Caldwell, 32, Lima, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
