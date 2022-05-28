Michael Cortez, 29, Hoytville, pleaded not guilty to three counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Crapsey, 54, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Fergusson Harris, 21, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nathan Hornish, 35, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 16 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision with electronic monitoring.
Jeremy Litchfield, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alysa Simpson, 27, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Terrale Smith, 30, 35 Main St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lexy Wells, 27, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.