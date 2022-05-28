Michael Cortez, 29, Hoytville, pleaded not guilty to three counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Christopher Crapsey, 54, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Fergusson Harris, 21, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Nathan Hornish, 35, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 16 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision with electronic monitoring.

Jeremy Litchfield, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Alysa Simpson, 27, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Terrale Smith, 30, 35 Main St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Lexy Wells, 27, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

