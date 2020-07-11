Defiance Common Pleas
Adam Bauer, 35, 905 Latty St., appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 36-month prison term, ordered to pay $100 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and given credit for 52 days served in jail while his case was pending. Charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Danyel Betz, 44, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete treatment recommendations of Maumee Valley Guidance Center.
Timothy Grunden, 20, 629 Dakota Place, pleaded guilty assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. An indictment for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that he and others participated in a prearranged fight on Defiance's Ralston Avenue on July 25, 2019.
Matthew Luginbill, 29, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of carrying concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years while firearms and ammunition seized by authorities were ordered forfeited to the state for law enforcement use, sale or destruction. He was found in possession of a loaded handgun that was concealed and ready at hand during a traffic stop on Defiance County's Slough Road on Nov. 16, 2019. A charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Curtis Bailey, 26, Novi, Mich., pleaded guilty to five counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Victor Deleon, 28, 1213 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 27.
William Field III, 19, 260 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded guilty to four counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
James Long, 49, Lima, pleaded guilty to two counts of passing bad checks, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Andrew McCoy, 41, 1104 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Stuart Owens Jr., 36, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 3.
Luther Vance, 53, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 20.
Kyle Hasbrouck, 31, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Juan Perez, 19, 1109 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated riot, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Axle Roark, 30, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.