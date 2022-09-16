Kayleen Justinger, 30, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given prison terms totaling 4-6 years with credit for 125 days served in jail while her cases were pending. From Sept. 1, 2021-Jan. 28 she and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise in which they sold cocaine and methamphetamine.
Patricia Vance, 47, Wabash, Ind., appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 41 months with credit for four days served in jail while her case was pending. Some $579 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit during the investigation along with a 2001 Chrysler Sebring were ordered forfeited to the state.
Quanteze Brown, 31, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 169 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Quinton Snyder, 28, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 91 days served in jail while his case was pending. Snyder transported a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing because he is a fugitive from justice. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dannelle Michael, 48, Ridgeville Corners, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The defendant was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 72 days served in jail while the case was pending. Michael caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 9, having had a previous domestic violence conviction. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony while a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Mark Barrett, 53, 1043 S. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug free urine specimen at sentencing.
Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. Charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Eric Jennings, 47, Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $699.83 restitution to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. The charge was amended from vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Amber Nycum, 24, Ohio City, pleaded no contest to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. She was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Marvin Wright Jr., 66, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Mark Hernandez, 51, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with TAD Unit monitoring.
Chasity Lindeman, 30, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Cameron Moore, 24, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Spears, 40, McClure, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
