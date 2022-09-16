Kayleen Justinger, 30, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given prison terms totaling 4-6 years with credit for 125 days served in jail while her cases were pending. From Sept. 1, 2021-Jan. 28 she and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise in which they sold cocaine and methamphetamine.

