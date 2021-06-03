Defiance Common Pleas
Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray. He was given prison terms totaling 4 1/2 to six years with credit for 36 days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to make $237.14 restitution to the victims. Hines forced entry into a residence on Sherwood's East Elm Street on Oct. 9, 2020, stealing prescription medication and additional property valued at more than $1,000. A charge of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Adam Wright, 23, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison with credit for 98 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending and ordered to make $240 restitution to the victim. Wright fled from officers on Aug. 31 on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area and crashing into a pond off Defiance County's Switzer Road.
Justice Kramer, 19, Bryan appeared for sentencing on two counts of trespass in a habitation, each a fourth-degree felony; and charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. Kramer caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 2 and also damaged a phone belonging to the victim, thus preventing that person from being able to call police for help. A second count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed, as was an underlying indictment for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, which had alleged that he forced entry into a residence on Defiance's Petain Street on June 21, 2020 and caused physical harm to another person.
Skyler Thompson, 30, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Java Barnwell, 56, Cecil, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 19.
Jeremy Heil, 29, Holgate, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 14.
Timothy Kinder, 43, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted intimidation, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 22.
Sydney Stafford, 22, Kokomo, Ind., pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 21.
Courtney Ankney, 23, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 17 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Matthew Brown, 33, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
