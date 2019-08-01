Defiance Common Pleas

Chelsie Carter, 23, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. The charge alleged that on Jan. 7 she threatened another person for reporting a crime. A charge of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Brooke Emerling, 35, 21669 Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 19.

Alvin Gerken, 36, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.

Amanda Hopkins, 30, Melrose, pleaded guilty to abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 17.

Alyssa Montes, 22, 1030 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.

Misty Mattern, 43, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Mary Reed, 55, Continental, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was scheduled and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 19.

Chase Bussing, 28, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 and he was given a $1,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Samantha Chapman, 29, 844 N. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Mark Deel, 38, Continental, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Mark Frigo, 45, Garrett, Ind., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Adam Keeler, 30, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony; two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and he was given a $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Demetrice Sewell, 33, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Gerald Shreve Jr., 50, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16 and he was given a $75,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

An indictment against Nancy Langmeyer, 36, Hicksville, for permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed and she was permitted to enter a two-year diversion program. The charge may be refiled by the state in the event of new violations.

