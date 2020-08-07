Defiance Common Pleas
Francisco Carrillo, 32, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, and ordered to comply with the U.S. Immigration Authority and have no contact with the victim. He also was ordered held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for no more than 30 days until released to the U.S. Immigration Authority. Carrillo trespassed in an occupied residence on Hicksville’s Cornelia Street on April 3.
Dakota Embry, 21, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Robert Andrist, 41, Cecil, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Michael Clifford, 31, 647 1/2 Washington Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Jata Gregory-Scott, 31, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Carlos Harris, 21, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 24.
Nathan Martinez, 31, 202 Southworth St., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Elijah Miller, 40, Findlay, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Jessie Rodriguez, 26, Fayette, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 24.
Thomas Moore, 27, 1037 Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20 and bond was set at $300,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Daniel Ramirez, 53, 1040 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with the TAD Unit.
