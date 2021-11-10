Vanessa Rogers, 41, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies, and was given prison terms totaling 41 months, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Kaden Steele, 19, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on charges of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he pay $2,170.13 restitution to the victim and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. An indictment for robbery, a second-degree felony, which had alleged that he and a co-defendant inflicted physical harm upon an adult male while stealing personal items on Sept. 25 in Hicksville, was dismissed.
Solomon Garcia, 34, 225 Wabash Ave., pleaded no contest to attempted extortion, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
George Hatzenbuhler, 57, 724 Summit St., pleaded no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Jamal Paulk, 20, Douglas, Ga., pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Chaz Pinski, 20, 1051 Ralston Ave., pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Brent Dreher, 59, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with TAD monitoring.
Breea Johnson, 32, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Bailey Malosh, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and the defendant's bond was continued.
Curtis Otto, 40, 06909 Ohio 66, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Eastpointe, Mich., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Travis Urbina, 40, 1024 Charles St., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond
