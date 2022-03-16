James Zimmerman, 53, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies. He was given given 59 months in prison with credit for 277 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier II sexual offender. Two additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony; and a charge of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jason Halley, 38, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on four counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given 44 months in prison with credit for five days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier I sexual offender.
Tamara Bland, 44, 07640 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Robyn Maas, 42, Hamler, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on probation for two years. The charge was amended from theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleged that on Jan. 6, while working as a nurse at a hospital (Mercy Health) in Defiance, she falsified records to facilitate the theft of prescription medication.
Bailey Malosh, 23, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Adam Mason, 24, Paulding, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete a treatment program in a community-based correction facility.
Austen Riter, 22, Holland, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Dewayne Grunden II, 37, Antwerp, pleaded no contest to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to remove electronic monitoring. Sentencing was scheduled for May 3.
Amareon Harrison, 23, Holland, pleaded guilty to charges of trespass in a habitation and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 7. An underlying indictment for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 3.
Zachary Strouse, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Patricia Vance, 47, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 11 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
