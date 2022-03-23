Christopher Caldwell, 33, Lima, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a prison term of five to 7 1/2 years with credit for 151 days served in jail while his case was pending while $570 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit was ordered forfeited. The prison term was ordered to be served concurrent to a sentence imposed in Van Wert County on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was found in possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale during a traffic stop on Domersville Road on Oct. 2.
Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 54 months with credit for 88 days served in jail while her cases were pending. The attempted felonious assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Craig Schwartz, 51, Cement City, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of three to 4 1/2 years with credit for 254 days served in jail while his case was pending while a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicle seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. He was found in possession of more than 43 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Domersville Road on June 28. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and a charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Kevin Chencinski, 51, Stryker, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was given a 48-month prison term with credit for 102 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier II sexual offender. He had sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 on Nov. 28.
Marci Goings, 32, Latty, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was given a two-year prison term.
Alexander Strauss, 32, Stryker, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison with credit for three days served while his case was pending and ordered to make $1,979.87 restitution to the victim. The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to 12-month term imposed on a theft charge in Wood County Common Pleas Court. He and a co-defendant stole property from a business on Ohio 66 in Defiance between March 28-30, 2020.
Tahzjae Hopkins, 20, Muncie, Ind., appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, fined $375, given a one-year operator's license suspension and ordered to forfeit a seized handgun seized during the investigation. He was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana prepared for shipment or distribution during a traffic stop in U.S. 24 in Defiance whole operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Sara Moore, 29, 1037 Madison St., appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she enter an inpatient drug treatment program. Moore possessed methamphetamine on June 3, 2021 during a traffic stop on Defiance's Sauers Avenue while she had a child under her care.
Jamal Paulk, 20, Douglas, Ga., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for four days served, not go upon the premises of Defiance College and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Bradley Stambaugh, 65, 205 Carter Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with orders of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency. He failed to provide adequate support to his child from June 2010-June 2012.
Duane White, 62, 221 Wyandotte Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure appear, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for one year. He was found in possession of a stolen license plate on July 31, 2021 and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 2, 2021 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Heather Hersey, 41, 400 Greenler Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 9.
Debra Joiner, 52, 703 Emblanche Drive, pleaded no contest to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 9.
Nikolai Meier, 33, Waterloo, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 5.
Dustin Miller, 45, Galena, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 5.
Jordan Vickery, 38, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 12.
Dillon Freed, 27, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and 10 counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Aric Grubb, 41, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Skyler Risner, 22, Lima, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Zachary Vrabel, 43, Lorain, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 3.
Thomas Wieland, 33, 454 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.